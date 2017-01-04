West Ham forward Michail Antonio has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Chelsea, if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Antonio, who was called up to the England squad in September, is being lined up for a "sensational" switch across London, according to The Sun.

If that deal fails to materialise Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who has expressed a desire to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, could instead make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Chile international has been linked with a £36m move to Stamford Bridge where he would join his former Juventus manager Conte.

Speculation that Vidal was keen to move to the Premier League was sent into overdrive after he "liked" an Instagram post linking him to Chelsea, and the Blues are now strong favourites with the bookies to secure his signature.

Algerian left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has turned down a contract offer from Napoli amid interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Evening Standard.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has sparked new rumours that Chelsea will sign Atalanta's 20-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie.

Romano tweeted on Tuesday night: "Chelsea is in talks with Atalanta for Franke Kessie. Not easy because Atalanta would like to keep him until June."

One hurdle to a January deal is that Kessie will be in action for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, which runs until 5 February.

Michy Batshuayi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, with The Mirror reporting that Lille are lining up a loan move.

The Belgian forward has only played 11 times for Chelsea since signing for £33m from Marseille in the summer.