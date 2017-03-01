It is looking increasingly likely that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer after just one season at the club.

Chelsea beat West Ham to the signature of the Belgian international, who joined from Ligue 1 side Marseille in a £33m transfer.

Batshuayi arrived in south-west London with a burgeoning reputation having scored 17 goals in 36 league appearances for l’OM. However he has failed to make a single Premier League start under Antonio Conte and has scored only one goal in the competition.

The forward last appeared for Chelsea on February 12 when he played the last three minutes in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, having been left on the bench for the whole of the club’s recent 3-1 win against Swansea.

The player understands that it is in the interest of all parties for him to leave Stamford Bridge, but favours a loan move rather than a transfer, according to the Evening Standard.

Conte will reportedly hold a meeting with the player at the end of the current season as they attempt to work out the best possible move for the striker, with Batshuayi still determined to prove that he can succeed at the club.

Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers







9 show all Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers















1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

His future at Chelsea could yet be decided by the club’s transfer activity this summer.

The club have been linked with moves for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Celtic forward Moussa Dembele while Conte’s primary transfer target is thought to be Alvaro Morata, who has been unable to break into the Real Madrid first-team this season.