Michy Batshuayi wants more playing time at Chelsea as he fears for his Belgium place ahead of next year's World Cup.

The 23-year-old joined in a £33million deal from Marseille last summer and made only a single start in the Premier League with his other 19 appearances coming from the bench.

Despite his struggles for first team football Batshuayi finished strong scoring four goals in his last three games including the winner against West Brom which sealed the title.

He has been linked with a move away this summer and he concedes that he must play more next season to avoid missing out on the tournament in Russia.

"Everyone knows that I have to play more, that I have to score goals. There's a World Cup coming up next year. I want to be ready," he said ahead of Belgium's World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Friday.

Batshuayi did not rule out a loan deal but said that would be a decision for the club.

"I have lived difficult moments, but it's in times like those that you learn the most," Batshuayi added.

"Certainly when you're surrounded by top-class players, like Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard, all of them, you only can make progress in a situation like that.

5 key moments that won Chelsea the title

"I haven't played a lot ... but I managed to score one of the most important goals. It gave me a boost. Good for me, good for the team."

Batshuayi's route to the first team could be eased next term by Diego Costa's impending exit with the Spaniard revealing Antonio Conte has told him he no longer features in his plans.