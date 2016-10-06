Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has claimed Chelsea were prepared to pay as much as £50m to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the final days of the transfer window.

The Blues eventually settled for the slightly cheaper, but no less inflated, David Luiz for £30m from Paris Saint-Germain. Their back-line, however, has continued to struggled with both Luiz and Gary Cahill coming in for criticism since the start of the campaign.

Conte made reference to his pursuit of Koulibaly - claiming “it's very difficult to buy because if you ask a player of the medium level, they might ask for £55m” – and it would seem De Laurentiis stubbornness paid off with Chelsea looking elsewhere.

Speaking at the Leaders in Sport Business conference at Stamford Bridge, De Laurentiis said: “My friend Conte will say it is not true but Chelsea offered me, in the last few days of the window, €58m [£50m] for Koulibaly. I explained to them that this year I could not sell him, but we will see next year.”

Koulibaly agreed a new contract with the Serie A club this summer and it would seem Chelsea have now turned their attention elsewhere with reports suggesting a move for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci could come to fruition in January.

Conte is reported to have lunched with the Russian billionaire last week where future transfer strategy was discussed and Chelsea are set to offer more than the £50m it took to take Luiz away from Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a surprisingly quiet evening against his former club, but stayed alert to save well late on from Batshuayi.

2/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 Won the battle on the wing against his compatriot Azpilicueta, and added a fine assist to his clean sheet.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi - 8 out of 10 Impressed as a physical force in the Arsenal defence, giving as good as he got from Costa - and better.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 His partnership with Mustafi continued to blossom as he led the backline with authority.

5/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 Quietly efficient as he kept Willian under wraps for long periods.

6/22 Francis Coquelin - 5 out of 10 Battled well early in the game, but had to be replaced after coming off worst in a fierce 50-50 challenge with Kante.

7/22 Santi Cazorla - 7 out of 10 Although he tired towards the end, the Spaniard dictated the midfield with his creative play.

8/22 Theo Walcott - 7 out of 10 Once again worked tirelessly for the team. The Walcott of this season is like a new signing for Arsenal.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 8 out of 10 Given time and space to play by Chelsea, the German bossed events at the Emirates. His turn and run in the build-up to his goal was sublime.

10/22 Alex Iwobi - 8 out of 10 An excellent display that showcased the youngster as a real attacking threat. Demonstrated awareness of his teammates around him.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez - 8 out of 10 Scorer of a well-taken first, his assist for Ozil was just as good. Leading the line much better than last month.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Offered little protection by his defence, he still suffered a number of breakdowns in communication with the outfield players.

13/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 5 out of 10 Constantly troubled by Iwobi's energetics, time continues to catch up with Chelsea's experienced defender.

14/22 Gary Cahill - 4 out of 10 Directly responsible for some awful defending, most notably when he lost possession in the lead up to Arsenal's first.

15/22 David Luiz - 5 out of 10 His partnership with Cahill needs work - and a lot of it. However, he did show an ability to pick a pass when going forward.

16/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 6 out of 10 Often outnumbered as Walcott and Bellerin doubled up, he had more joy when moved to right wing-back in the second half.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 4 out of 10 An unrecognisable performance given last season's heroics. Second to many loose balls and showed an unwillingness to track back when out of possession.

18/22 Willian - 5 out of 10 Went close to netting with a shot wide in the first half, he was otherwise kept quiet by Monreal and was eventually subbed.

19/22 Cesc Fabregas - 6 out of 10 Booed constantly on his return to the Emirates, he remained calm and played some fine passes. Surprisingly subbed when clearly performing better than others.

20/22 Nemanja Matic - 5 out of 10 Struggled to deal with the attacking runs from deep of Ozil, Iwobi and Walcott.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 Showed flashes of skill and creatively, but more often it was his inability to help out at the back that was highlighted.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 Offered no service by his teammates who simply didn't play to his strengths. Never stop battling for possession.

Signing Bonucci, widely considered the best defender in the world, would be a coup if the five-time champions of England were able to secure the 29-year-old’s signature although Juventus are likely to put up a fight after losing Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

Conte worked with the Italian centre-back for three years in Turin. Earlier this year Bonucci said: “Conte will be a big success in England, Chelsea are already a very good team and he will have them challenging both in England and in Europe.”