Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea could make a fifth summer signing next week.

After a frustrating start to the transfer window which saw the Premier League champions gazumped in their attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United.

The Independent revealed how furious Conte was at missing out on the Everton striker which kicked Chelsea into gear leading to deals for Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata which has seen the Stamford Bridge side’s summer spending surpass £100m already.

They have also signed former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer but Conte has hinted that a fifth new face is around the corner.

Juventus’ Alex Sandro has been linked throughout the summer, but The Independent reported that Conte wants to secure a back-up striker to Alvaro Morata, with Diego Costa set to leave for Atletico Madrid.

“In Singapore, Rudiger and Morata will arrive, maybe someone else,” Conte said.

“I hope. I know very well that the club is working strong, very hard to try to make me the best way to work.

“This season the target is the same but it won’t be easy, because you can see Man City, Man United, the other teams as well are trying to reinforce and we are changing a lot. More from necessity, not because I wanted to change.”

The two players Conte has looked at are Swansea’s Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke – although the latter is understood to be unwilling to give up first-team football in a World Cup year.

Llorente is Conte’s first choice however, having managed him at Juventus and knowing he can play well with Morata, having done so in Serie A, but Swansea are not prepared to sell him for less than £30m.