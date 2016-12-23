Thibaut Courtois is set to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

The Belgian, who spent a successful loan spell in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid, has reportedly notified friends of an impending summer switch to the Bernabeu next summer.

Indeed, Real officials are said to have already made contact with Courtois and are in the process of formalising a deal.

John Obi Mikel is another Blues player on course to leave the Bridge.

The Nigerian’s agent has confirmed that it is looking increasingly likely that his client will move on in January having struggled to establish himself under Antonio Conte.

“It is very likely that Obi Mikel will leave Chelsea in January,” John Shittu said.

“There are many clubs who are interested in his services so let’s see how it goes. In the past, we did have some discussions with Inter Milan but there are also many other Italian clubs who want him.

“Mikel has admirers all over the world, in England, Germany, China, Spain and in Italy. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.”

Forgotten midfielder Marco van Ginkel has emerged as a January target for Dutch side PSV.

The 24-year-old has failed to make a single appearance under Conte this season and has instead found himself playing for the U23 side.

With Chelsea open to offers, PSV are now contemplating signing the Dutchman – either on a temporary or permanent basis.

Van Ginkel spent half of last season on loan at PSV and the club’s sporting director, Marcel Brands, has confirmed they will make a move in January.

He told Dutch broadcaster Omroep Brabant: “We need to check with Chelsea.

“Of course he’s on our list, but we must also see if there is a spot for him at this time in our team.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Crystal Palace: Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Despite conceding to Costa in the first half, he made a number of impressive saves in the latter stages of the game. Getty

2/22 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 In particular in the first half he was a key outlet for Palace, with his crosses going into the danger zones and troubling the Chelsea defence. Getty

3/22 Scott Dann – 6 out of 10 He was left helpless when Costa broke the deadlock, but aside from that he kept his shape well at the back and cleared the danger on numerous occasions. Getty

4/22 Damien Delaney – 5 out of 10 He looked unable to compete with the likes of Hazard and Costa today – forcing him to give away a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty

5/22 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Had a quiet game by a man of his standards, but he did show glimpses of brilliance going forward. Getty

6/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 He was causing problems in the Chelsea box today, with darting runs in the box and good off-the-ball movement. Getty

7/22 Joe Ledley – 4 out of 10 Failed to find his feet throughout – looked lost at times. When he was in possession, he was making the right decisions and using the ball well. Getty

8/22 Wilfried Zaha – 5 out of 10 Following such pressure prior to the game, it was a slow performance that saw him loose his temper throughout. Getty

9/22 Yohan Cabaye – 6 out of 10 He was a key aspect to Palace going forward – linked well Puncheon and Benteke. Getty

10/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 Pursued an ongoing battle with Moses, that the Chelsea man appeared to win. He was relatively quiet and failed to show his striking prowess. Getty

11/22 Christian Benteke – 5 out of 10 He received a lack of service, which led to a quiet performance for a man that could have done damage today with such aerial excellence. Getty

12/22 Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Had very little to do throughout, but made the saves when required. Getty

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 7 out of 10 His assist for Costa’s goal was remarkable and he did his job defensively very well today. Getty

14/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Was a rock at the back as usual, but with few Palace attacks – it was a relatively straight forward game for the Belgian. Getty

15/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 The defender kept the Palace strike force quiet and used possession well from the back. Getty

16/22 Victor Moses – 5 out of 10 There was an unusual element of sloppiness about his performance today – in particularly the first half, he was very quiet. Getty

17/22 N’Golo Kante – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly throughout, but at times his tackles were clumsy. Going forward he created space and chances endlessly. Getty

18/22 Nemanja Matic – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet display from Matic today, with little input of importance throughout. Getty

19/22 Marcos Alonso – 7 out of 10 He was impressive in the attacking third, as he continued to charge down the left hand side and put deliveries into the box. Getty

20/22 Willian – 6 out of 10 It was a steady performance today from the Brazilian, but he failed to convert in the final third. Getty

21/22 Diego Costa – 6 out of 10 He got the winning goal and that’s his job. Aside from that, it was a relatively quiet performance. Getty

22/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 His bursts of pace caused problems for the Palace defenders who could not stand the unpredictability of the Belgian. Getty

"That question will be answered by our technical staff. We need to look even if he is feasible.”

Lastly, Chelsea have agreed to sell Oscar to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG on a permanent deal believed to be worth around £52m, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian will become the most expensive player in China once he completes his deal, with Shanghai ready to offer him a contract worth a reported £400,000-a-week, overtaking the current highest earner in his new teammate Hulk and his £317,000-a-week.

The deal will also make Oscar the highest-paid player in world football pre-tax, surpassing the £365,000-a-week salary that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are believed to be on. However, their contracts are thought to include much larger bonuses that take their total wages beyond Oscar’s.

