Chelsea expect to complete the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero to replace Asmir Begovic as their number 2.

The Premier League champions have managed to hold on to first-string gloveman Thibaut Courtois this summer, despite interest from Real Madrid in the spring, but sold Begovic to Bournemouth in recent weeks to fulfil the Bosnian's desire for game time.

It has left them needing a reliable back-up option for Belgian international Courtois, and Caballero was identified as a veteran who could come to Stamford Bridge and sit on the bench without complaints after serving as relief to City number 1 Claudio Bravo last season.

Bravo's poor form saw Caballero promoted to first choice at times, but the former Malaga goalkeeper was informed that he was surplus to requirements after Man City signed 23-year-old Ederson Moraes from Benfica.

Bravo, for his part, is expected to remain in Manchester as the second-string keeper but with personal terms agreed, Caballero should become a Chelsea player shortly barring any last-minute snags.