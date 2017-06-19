Cristiano Ronaldo dodged questions over his Real Madrid future as speculation continues to grow over his future.

Ronaldo, currently away on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup, failed to attend the post-match press conference following his country's 2-2 draw with Mexico.

It emerged on Friday that the 32-year-old wants to leave Madrid following an investigation into his tax affairs by Spanish authorities.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Ronaldo set up Ricardo Quaresma for the opener and was awarded man-of-the-match and as a result is required by Fifa to attend but failed to do so with officials confirming he was instead "undergoing treatment".

He was, however, able to speak to Fifa's official channel later on suggesting his side have what it takes to turn things around in Group A.

"It was not the result we wanted, the team had almost won and we suffered in the last minutes, but this is football," he said.

"The team continue to believe in qualification, we have great possibilities, because there are still two games left."

Ronaldo added in his post-match interview: "We are calm and we have to think about the next game. We have to win, because if we win the next game we will be one step away from qualifying.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

"We do not have to sound the alarm."

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational move to bring him back to the Premier League while a move to China or Major League Soccer in the United States has also been mooted.