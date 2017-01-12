Crystal Palace hope to strengthen across their back four this month and have entered talks with Leicester City over defender Jeffrey Schlupp, but West Bromwich Albion remain the player's preferred destination after lengthy talks in the summer.

The Eagles have been short at left-back since their only specialist first-teamer, Pape Souare, broke his femur in a road traffic incident last year. Zeki Fryers, who had been deemed unworthy of Palace's 25-man Premier League squad in previous seasons, was registered and Martin Kelly has started in the role for much of the campaign.

But Kelly, a right-back by trade, has struggled and Allardyce was keen to make a left-back one of his first acquisitions as manager.

Palace have been credited with an interest in Robbie Brady, Martin Olsson and Patrick van Aanholt but Schlupp is the most available, with Leicester keen to sell and a price tag of around £11million.

West Bromwich Albion, however, are still believed to be favourites in the hunt for the signature of the converted forward, who once had a trial at Manchester United.

And Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he will allow Schlupp to leave the King Power Stadium this month in the search for first-team football.

"He's of course not happy," Ranieri said. "I said if he wants to go he can go. After this the money for the club is important. If the right money arrives he can go," he said.

"He has great potential, I am very sad to lose him. I understand but I have three good left-sided players, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs and him. I would like to keep one experience and one young and Jeff played so few times. It's not right, he deserves to play, he deserves to show his potential."

* Marseille are pursuing Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.