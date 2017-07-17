Crystal Palace want more defensive reinforcements after completing the signing of Dutch starlet Jairo Riedewald on Monday - a move that should be formally announced in the next 48 hours.

The versatile Ajax defender has long been considered one of the best young talents in Europe, but has struggled for playing time and consistency over an injury-affected 18 months.

Also capable of playing left-back or, more likely, defensive midfield for new boss Frank de Boer, the 20-year-old defender is an exceptional passer of the ball and should fit well as the Dutch coach looks to have Palace dominate games, moving away from the more reactive style favoured by previous manager Sam Allardyce.

De Boer has been working hard to get to know his squad on the training field and instill a different style of play but the Dutchman is also having a large say in the recruitment process, where he is working closely with the club's existing staff. De Boer would like to add at least two more defenders as he retools a backline that always looked to be a man short with Mamadou Sakho's return to Liverpool.

Sakho was a top target at the end of the season but it became obvious fairly quickly that his £30m asking price put him out of Palace's reach if they were to do the other business necessary this off-season. Instead, Palace could eventually sign three defenders for that money - Riedewald, another central defender who can fill in at full-back, and a right-back.

One candidate is Bruno Martins Indi, who was reported as being close to a move to Selhurst Park on Friday but is currently on Porto's pre-season tour. Although Stoke have dawdled in negotiations over making last season's loan deal permanent - failing to trigger a clause to seal that transfer by July 1 - the Potters still believe Martins Indi wishes to return to the club despite Palace's interest. While Calum Chambers is also understood to be on a list of players Palace are considering this summer, the reported £20m deal is far too steep and should the Eagles miss on other targets then the likelihood would be of a loan deal. Other top-flight clubs could, however, be willing to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Gregory van der Wiel, the former Dutch international full-back, is looking to leave Turkey after falling victim to a multi-million euro fraud and failing to settle. He is understood to have been offered to the south London club as well as several other sides around Europe.