Crystal Palace are attempting to tie down Wilfried Zaha to a bumper new contract with the club that would ensure the Ivory Coast international spends the peak of his career at Selhurst Park.

The 24-year-old winger has three years left on his current deal, but after a stunning season and interest from Tottenham Hotspur, the Eagles are intent on keeping their star man happy and sending a message ahead of the summer.

Zaha will be offered a deal worth over £100,000 per week, taking him close to the salary being earned by fellow forward Christian Benteke. The pair have been two of the Eagles’ best performers under Sam Allardyce and were crucial in keeping the club in the Premier League.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Wilfried Zaha ( Getty )

The Palace hierarchy want Zaha to feel rewarded for his outstanding form, knowing that when twinned with the fondness the winger has for the club, a pact promising to pay him £25million over the next five seasons to stay should be too good to turn down.

Sources close to the player confess that there is a desire to play at a higher level, but that Zaha knows his best chance of achieving that at the moment is with a Palace side who, having proven they can hold on to their most valuable players, can attract potentially A-list talent this summer.

Late last summer there was an interest in moving to Tottenham, who bid for Zaha in August, but Spurs won’t go close to Palace’s asking price and have since moved on to other targets.

With so long left on his current deal, Zaha had little leverage if he was expecting a summer move. Now it appears that not only might he be staying, but potentially committing his best years to Crystal Palace.