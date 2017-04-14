Sam Allardyce reveals why Crystal Palace don't have a clause to sign Mamadou Sakho permanently

Sam Allardyce has revealed Crystal Palace have no option to sign Mamadou Sakho permanently at the end of his loan spell from Liverpool.

The Frenchman has played a significant role in the vast improvement in Palace's form that has led to five victories from their past six games and taken them into contention to preserve their Premier League status.

Allardyce has suggested they would be interested in keeping the 27-year-old beyond the end of the season, but despite paying an initial loan fee of £2million they will have little advantage over any rivals that may emerge.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

"There isn't a clause because his deal was done in the Bournemouth corridor by me after we had won 2-0, and Steve (Parish, Palace's chairman) finishing the negotiation over the phone to try and secure Mama," he said.

"What a great deal that was. It was a negotiation on the final day (of the transfer window) - it was just about getting it done, getting the loan deal done, not haggling about other things other than just making sure we get him here.

"At the moment that has paid off for us. What happens in the summer can only happen in the summer and can only be talked about, for me, when we are safe.

"We are not safe and can't talk about Mama Sakho being a permanent deal here because we're still not safe and our position in the Premier League is not safe."

Allardyce also believes the coming summer could be crucial in determining Wilfried Zaha's future.

The winger, 24, has been equally as impressive as Sakho and, amid reports of interest from Tottenham, Palace hope he will commit to them by signing a new contract. His present terms tie him to the club until 2020.

"Staying here, since he's come back (from Manchester United) and how well he's done - his development, his more consistent performances - we would all love him to be at Crystal Palace for a long period of time," said Allardyce.

Wilfried Zahais enjoying a fine season for Palace ( Getty )

"That can really only be determined now in the summer, whether he signs a new contract or not.

"Hopefully that's the case. Once players build a reputation today, home-grown players particularly, there's always a lot of interest in those players.

"He gained that experience (in moving to Manchester and not playing). Steve was extremely clever in negotiating the return and we're all benefitting from that at the moment, and long may we benefit for many seasons from now."

