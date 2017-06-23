Dani Alves has sparked further speculation of a summer move to Manchester City after admitting that “everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola”.

Earlier this week, Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that the full-back had asked to leave the Serie A champions this summer.

Talks are now under way to secure an early release from his initial two-year contract.

Alves has since been linked with a move to City and Chelsea, having spent just one season in Turin after joining the club on a free transfer from Barcelona in June 2016.

And speaking in a recent interview, the Brazilian admitted that his agent is working on an exit from Juventus before adding that his admiration for Guardiola is well known.

"Leaving Juve on a free transfer?" Alves said. "I don't know what's happening.

"Have I asked to leave? I've left the work to my agents, and they've said they'd talk to me once they found a resolution.

"If I go, it'll be without any conflicts, without any problems, as opposed to what's being said."

When asked if City would be his next team, Alves replied: "Well, everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola."

Marotta revealed on Wednesday that Alves has “a desire to try a new experience” away from Juventus.

"We're not talking about a breakdown in the relationship, it's motivation that is fundamental for players,” he said.

"Alves has realised he has a desire to try a new experience, so we're trying to reach a mutual termination of his contract and we wish him good luck.

"There's certainly sadness because of what's been said, but I can confirm there's been no breakdown in our relationship."