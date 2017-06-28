Dani Alves says goodbye to Juventus fans ahead of Manchester City move

Dani Alves has said goodbye to Juventus fans ahead of his move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is keen to be reunited with the Brazilian whom he worked with at Barcelona with a move for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker stalling with Spurs holding out for close to £50m.

City will continue to pursue Walker but have turned to Alves who has chosen to leave the Serie A champions after just a single season in Italy.

But despite the riches on offer in the Premier League the 34-year-old insisted his next step is not motivated by money.

"I don't play football for money, I play football because I love the profession and those who are part of it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I leave it up to you to judge what I have done and worked for. I LOVE FOOTBALL and money is never going to keep me somewhere."

In a campaign interrupted by a broken leg sustained in November, Alves helped Juve win the domestic league and cup double and finish runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

But the club's general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this month that the right back had requested to leave.

There has been no official announcement from Juve that they have parted ways with Alves, who remains listed as a player on their website.

But the Brazilian took to social media to announce "today our professional relationship ends" to the Bianconeri fans on Tuesday evening.

Alongside an image of him waving to the fans, he added: "I would like to thank all the JUVENTUS SUPPORTERS for the year I've had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals.

"I think that my respect for this club and its supporters was my dedication, my passion and all my effort to make the club greater every single day.

"I apologise to the Juventus fans if sometimes they thought I had done something to offend them. I never had that intention, I just live very spontaneously and few people understand it. Even though it appears that I am not perfect, my heart is pure.

"Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and true heart make Juve a great club.

"As everyone knows, I always say what I think and feel, so I feel that I should say thank you to Mr MAROTA (sic) for the opportunity he gave me, he's a great professional and someone who loves his job like few others."