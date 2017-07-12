Dani Alves has claimed that he is “prepared to face without fear the consequences of decisions” as he prepares to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old, who left Juventus on a free transfer last month, was expected to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City having enjoyed four successful years under him at Barcelona.

Alves came to an agreement in principle with City and was poised to sign a two-year contract, only for the Ligue 1 club to offer improved terms.

The full-back underwent a medical in Paris on Tuesday and, prior to confirmation of the move, shared a telling post to his Instagram account.

"Tamo activo panitas" Humanos são movidos a desafios, prepárate pra enfrentar sem medo as consequências das tuas decisões, elas virão cheias de dificuldades porém a tua confiança e teu trabalho duro de cada dia te respaldará. Sou nordestino preparado pra vida desde menino, no peito levo amor e paixões, na alma uma sede insaciável que só tem os campeões! #nordestinopelomundoafora💣🎬🤙🏾 #goodcrazyinthahouse😎🎬 A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves23) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

“Humans are challenged,” the caption read. “Prepare to face without fear the consequences of your decisions, they will come filled with difficulties, but your confidence and your daily hard work will support you.

Alves added: “I am prepared for life since I was a boy, in my heart I have love and passion, in my soul an insatiable thirst to be a champion!”

How could Manchester City line up next season?







11 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

The Brazil international is expected to be confirmed as a PSG player at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Alves' U-turn will have come as a blow to Guardiola, who is attempting to revamp City's options at full-back this season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

Kyle Walker, the Tottenham Hotspur right-back, remains a priority target, though the two clubs are still “sparring” over the fee.