Danny Rose has criticised Tottenham Hotspur’s past transfer policy for buying relatively unknown players time and time again, with the England international calling on the club to stop signing "players you have to Google".

The 27-year-old left-back, who also expressed a desire to play his football back in the north amid intense interest from Manchester United, endured a frustrating 2016/17 that saw his season curtailed by injury that will keep him out of the new campaign for the first month.

Spurs remain the only club who are yet to sign a player in the summer transfer window, although it is thought that the club are ready to make as many as three new signings in the next fortnight to try and bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

But Rose has been critical of the club’s past transfer policy, and wants them to start signing “well-known players” to push their Premier League title credentials.

“I am not saying buy 10 players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players,” Rose told The Sun.

“Under Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart. It was like, ‘Wow, how did he do that?’

“I mean signings like that are what we need — that’s just my opinion. There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, ‘If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done’.”

He added: “As a Tottenham player I’d love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door.

“I’ve seen a couple of players previously saying, ‘We don’t need a top signing or signings’. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one.”

The left-back is likely to have caused a stir in north London, and after The Independent revealed on Monday that United are looking at Rose as a potential back-up signing after missing out on Gareth Bale, his comments are unlikely to have fallen on deaf ears at Old Trafford.

Rose has criticised Daniel Levy's transfer policy at Tottenham (Getty)



Rose will not feature in this weekend’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United as he continues to recover from the knee surgery he had during the summer, with Ben Davies set to remain on the left of Pochettino’s defence.

However, with Kyle Walker already leaving the club in a £50m deal to move north, albeit with Manchester City, Rose admits the loss of the England international is a big blow for Spurs this season as they look to go one better than the second-place finish they secured last term – though he stressed he is not looking to leave White Hart Lane this summer.

Kyle Walker left Spurs to join Manchester City in a £50m transfer (Getty)



“Kyle leaving has been a big blow to me because when I play I am going into battle and when I am playing against the top people, I look over to Kyle and I fully expect Kyle to get the better of anybody,” Rose added.

“He was, and is, the best right-back in the league and seeing him sold to a title favourite and rival was hard.

“I wouldn’t expect Daniel Levy to tell me how to play football — we get on really well and he runs the club brilliantly — so I am not going to tell him how to run his club.

“But I didn’t want to see Kyle sold. I wish him all the best and he deserves what he is earning. City will win a trophy this season and he deserves to be part of that.”