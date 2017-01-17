Diego Costa spoke privately with Antonio Conte on Tuesday afternoon, after returning to first-team training following the dispute last week that created such uncertainty at Chelsea, in what is seen by those around the club as the first steps in the striker returning to the side for their title challenge.

The 28-year-old had been working alone at Cobham over the past week, having complained of a back injury last Tuesday.

With that coming amid interest in Costa from Chinese Super League Tianjin Quanjian, it led to a training-ground blow-up, and the Premier League top scorer ultimately being left out of the match-day squad for the 3-0 win away to Leicester City.

Club sources say the player and Conte spoke privately on Tuesday, away from the rest of the squad. While Costa's status is still uncertain, and the manager will base any selection decisions on training-ground work, there is renewed confidence around the squad that it will see the Spanish international return to the team - at least for the moment.

At the same time, there is also an acceptance that Costa does not wish to sign a new contract, so will likely be sold in the summer. The player's old club Atletico Madrid are almost certain to come back in for the striker.



Chelsea have meanwhile already started their pursuit of potential replacements, with Conte wishing to prioritising Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, but the club maintaining an interest in Romelu Lukaku Everton.

While the Premier League leaders are still pursuing a deal for Swansea City's Fernando Llorente this January, Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace is also seen as a potential back-up striker for the summer window.