Diego Costa has had 'lots of offers' to leave Chelsea this summer, says the wantaway striker's brother

The Spain international has been told he is no longer required at Stamford Bridge

The striker has been told he can leave by manager Antonio Conte Getty

Diego Costa’s brother has claimed that the Chelsea striker has had “a lot of offers” to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

Costa played an instrumental role in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign, scoring 20 goals. However while he was away on international duty with Spain he received a message which informed him he was no longer part of Antonio Conte’s plans for next season.

The message, according to Spanish newspaper AS, read: “Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for next year but you are not in my plan.”

But Costa’s brother, Jair, says that the striker is not worried because he has had a number of different offers to leave the club.

“Thankfully Diego has lots of offers,” Jair told Yahoo Brazil. “I can't say how many but they exist.”

Jair also admitted that Costa would be interested in a move to Atletico Madrid should he decide to leave.

Costa and Conte have not seen eye to eye all season (Getty)

“He has great affection for Atletico but right now, there is nothing [concrete]," Jair said. "We have to wait and see what happens.”

Atletico are unable to register new players until January 2018, because of a Fifa transfer ban due to their signing of international underage players.

But they can still make signings and loan them to other clubs until January. 

