Diego Costa’s brother has claimed that the Chelsea striker has had “a lot of offers” to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

Costa played an instrumental role in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign, scoring 20 goals. However while he was away on international duty with Spain he received a message which informed him he was no longer part of Antonio Conte’s plans for next season.

The message, according to Spanish newspaper AS, read: “Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for next year but you are not in my plan.”

But Costa’s brother, Jair, says that the striker is not worried because he has had a number of different offers to leave the club.

“Thankfully Diego has lots of offers,” Jair told Yahoo Brazil. “I can't say how many but they exist.”

Jair also admitted that Costa would be interested in a move to Atletico Madrid should he decide to leave.

“He has great affection for Atletico but right now, there is nothing [concrete]," Jair said. "We have to wait and see what happens.”

Atletico are unable to register new players until January 2018, because of a Fifa transfer ban due to their signing of international underage players.

But they can still make signings and loan them to other clubs until January.