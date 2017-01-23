Chelsea may have been looking to add to their squad this transfer window, ahead of a Premier League title push, but January has been more about who could leave the club.

The Diego Costa transfer saga has cast a shadow over the club in recent weeks as the striker was left out of the 3-0 win over Leicester.

The situation appears to have been repaired, with Costa making a goalscoring return to the starting XI against Hull on Sunday, but Antonio Conte is still unsure whether the striker will sign a new contract, according to The Sun.

Costa’s current contract expires in 2019 and he was expected to be offered an extension following his sparkling form this season.

However, that appears to have been put on the backburner, with Costa still eyeing a return to former club Atletico Madrid in the summer.

While Costa appears certain to stay until at least the end of the season, defender Branislav Ivanovic looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour this season and Everton are interested in bringing him to Goodison Park to replace 34-year-old captain Phil Jagielka.

The England international has been linked with a move to strugglers Sunderland and Ronald Koeman is keen to get a proven Premier League central defender in in his place, according to the Daily Express.

Chelsea v Hull City player ratings







22 show all Chelsea v Hull City player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Had to only make a couple of saves, but that’s all that was required. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 5 out of 10 Lost his shape at the back at times, but did the simple stuff well. Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Was required to make a number of last ditch challenges that saved Chelsea from humiliation. Getty Images

4/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 Defended courageously and deserved his goal to seal the deal and double Chelsea’s tally. Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 7 out of 10 Was brilliant in the air, charged up and down the pitch constantly and created play from the back. Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 Held his own in the middle of the park – overall was a positive display. Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 5 out of 10 Made a number of questionable decisions in possession and needed to be more involved. Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He was causing problems down the left and his deliveries into the box put the Hull defence under constant pressure. Getty Images

9/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10 His set pieces need some work, but aside from this he created some good moves. Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Looked incredibly confident with the ball at his feet, created chances and made space well up top. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 8 out of 10 Looked alert, sharp and hungry for goals. His goal before half-time was crucial for the home side. Getty Images

12/22 Eldin Jakupovic – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves throughout but did concede two. Getty Images

13/22 Harry Maguire – 7 out of 10 Looked incredibly confident with the ball at his feet and running at the Chelsea defence. Would have been interesting to see more of it. Getty Images

14/22 Michael Dawson – 6 out of 10 Continued to hunt down possession and worked persistently. Getty Images

15/22 Curtis Davies – 5 out of 10 Made the right decisions when on the ball, but did not see enough action for a player of such ability. Getty Images

16/22 Omar Elabdellaoui – 5 out of 10 Failed to keep up with the movement and pace of the Chelsea strike force. Getty Images

17/22 Tom Huddlestone – 6 out of 10 Battled hard but would have been good to see him take a more attacking approach to the game. Getty Images

18/22 Ryan Mason – N/A Went off in the early stages of the game with a head injury. Getty Images

19/22 Andrew Robertson – 5 out of 10 A quiet performance – failed to find his feet throughout. Getty Images

20/22 Evandro Goebel – 6 out of 10 Deliveries into the box were causing problems, but Hull lacked an attacking presence to make the most of them. Getty Images

21/22 Sam Clucas - 6 out of 10 His positioning was good and he was exploiting weaknesses and gaps in the Chelsea defence. Getty Images

22/22 Abel Hernandez – 5 out of 10 Failed to hold the ball up and couldn’t make an impact on the game due to a lack of service. Getty Images

One player the Blues are keeping tabs on is Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo, who has also interested Manchester United, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Victor Moses is Conte’s only natural right wing-back and he is keen to give the Nigerian backup to avoid burning him out.