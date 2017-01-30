Dimitri Payet has finally completed his acrimonious move to Olympique de Marseille, and claimed that he did not need to justify his behaviour to his former employers.

The France international forced a move away from West Ham United this month, eventually refusing to play for the Under-23 side as he held out in hope of the two clubs agreeing a fee.

A £25million deal, plus bonuses, was eventually settled upon for the 29-year-old playmaker but the Hammers refused to let him go until he had paid back his January wages and, even then, Payet still felt no remorse over his conduct of the past month.

Olympique de Marseille's new forward Dimitri Payet poses with his jerse ( Getty Images)

"I was not feeling good in the club anymore," he said at a press conference. "I don't need to justify my behaviour at all. Slaven Bilic and I had conversations face to face.

"I will speak about this, but not now. It's not the right moment. I prefer to savour this moment at a great club and return to that at a later date."

Olympique de Marseille's new forward Dimitri Payet smiles during a press conference at Robert-Louis Dreyfus Stadium in Marseille . ( Getty Images)

As revealed by The Independent, Payet took a wage cut to return to his former club, Marseille, and wanted the move back to the south of France for family reasons.

The Hammers are considering a loan move for Anthony Mounier before Tuesday's transfer deadline but are expecting to reinvest the bulk of the money in the summer.