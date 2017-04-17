Karim Benzema has reignited rumours Eden Hazard could be considering a switch to Real Madrid by admitting that the Chelsea player would be a good summer signing.

Hazard has been in superb form for Chelsea this season, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists, as the Blues close in on a second Premier League title in three years.

And his performances have reportedly been good enough to catch the eye of Real Madrid, who are looking to shake up their front-line this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 33 next season while Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries this season, convincing club president Florentio Perez of the need to invest when the transfer window reopens.

And Benzema has backed a potential move for Hazard in comments made to the French press.

“[Hazard] is a very good player, what can I say?” Benzema told Telefoot.

“I have not seen the rumours, but it's obvious that he would be a good signing.”

Real Madrid next play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and head into that fixture on the back of a win – albeit a very narrow one.

Real beat Sporting Gijon 3-2 on Saturday but conceded two sloppy goals, needing a 90th-minute winner from Isco to help them keep title rivals Barcelona at arm’s length.

“They had two chances and scored two goals," bemoaned Real coach Zinedine Zidane after the game.

“(The players) all lost concentration and we weren't switched on for the free-kick (that led to Sporting’s second goal).”