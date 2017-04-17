  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Chelsea's Eden Hazard would be a good summer signing for Real Madrid, admits striker Karim Benzema

Madrid want to shake up their front-line this summer and Hazard is a target

Click to follow
The Independent Football
hazard-real-madrid-2.jpg
Benzema can see the sense in a move for Hazard Getty

Karim Benzema has reignited rumours Eden Hazard could be considering a switch to Real Madrid by admitting that the Chelsea player would be a good summer signing.

Hazard has been in superb form for Chelsea this season, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists, as the Blues close in on a second Premier League title in three years.

And his performances have reportedly been good enough to catch the eye of Real Madrid, who are looking to shake up their front-line this summer.

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI

  • 1/11 Iker Casillas

    Getty

  • 2/11 Chendo

    Getty

  • 3/11 Fernando Hierro

    Getty

  • 4/11 Sergio Ramos

    Getty

  • 5/11 Roberto Carlos

    Getty

  • 6/11 Pirri

    Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo

  • 7/11 Zinedine Zidane

    Getty

  • 8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo

    Getty

  • 9/11 Francisco Gento

    Getty

  • 10/11 Raul

    Getty

  • 11/11 Alfredo di Stefano

    Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 33 next season while Gareth Bale has struggled with injuries this season, convincing club president Florentio Perez of the need to invest when the transfer window reopens.

And Benzema has backed a potential move for Hazard in comments made to the French press.

“[Hazard] is a very good player, what can I say?” Benzema told Telefoot.

“I have not seen the rumours, but it's obvious that he would be a good signing.”

benzema.jpg

Benzema thinks a move for Hazard makes sense (Getty)

Real Madrid next play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and head into that fixture on the back of a win – albeit a very narrow one.

Real beat Sporting Gijon 3-2 on Saturday but conceded two sloppy goals, needing a 90th-minute winner from Isco to help them keep title rivals Barcelona at arm’s length.

“They had two chances and scored two goals," bemoaned Real coach Zinedine Zidane after the game.

“(The players) all lost concentration and we weren't switched on for the free-kick (that led to Sporting’s second goal).”

Comments