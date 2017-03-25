Chelsea are confident that they will be able to keep Eden Hazard at the club despite well publicised interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Belgian has been in superb form this season and has scored 11 goals to help Chelsea open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

His good form has not gone unnoticed in Spain, with several reports in the Spanish media claiming Real Madrid were lining up a summer move for Hazard.

Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers







9 show all Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers















1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

The club’s president, Florentino Perez, is up for election in the summer and is believed to be eager to sign his latest galáctico to keep his approval rating at Bernabéu high.

Reports have also claimed that Hazard was open to the idea of leaving Chelsea in the summer, with the player himself telling the Guardian in November: “If I ever leave, it’ll be after winning a championship. You need to go out on a high so that people remember you for the right reasons.”

Chelsea are not concerned by Real's interest ( Getty )

However, Chelsea will resist any bids for Hazard and are confident the player will sign a new contract at the club, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper claim that Hazard – along with his compatriot, Thibaut Courtois, who has also been linked with a move to Madrid – are both happy at Stamford Bridge and highly unlikely to force through moves to Spain.

Hazard is believed to have told friends that he will definitely still be a Chelsea player next season, while Courtois this week claimed that he would “certainly” sign a new contract with the Blues.

Eden Hazard cracks joke as Chelsea unveil new kit

Any new deal for Hazard will likely see him become one of the highest paid players in the world.

The 26-year-old is already paid £200k a week and is likely to earn significantly more should Chelsea offer him an improved deal to further ward off interest from Real.