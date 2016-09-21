  1. Sport
Liverpool named Europe's biggest selling club after receiving more in transfer fees than any other team

The Premier League side have received more than any other club in Europe this decade

Top 10 selling football clubs in Europe

  • 1/10 Liverpool - €442 [£379m]

    Main departures: Luis Suarez [£75m], Fernando Torres [£50m], Raheem Sterling [£49m]

  • 2/10 Valencia - €432m [£370m]

    Main departures: Shkodran Mustafi [£35m], Nicolas Otamendi [£28.5m], Roberto Soldado [£26m], Juan Mata [23.5m]

  • 3/10 Juventus - €415m [£356m]

    Main departures: Paul Pogba [£89m], Alvaro Morata [£23m]

  • 4/10 Benfica - €414m [£355m]

    Main departures: Axel Witsel [£30m]Renato Sanchez [£28m], Fabio Coentrao [£25m], Nemanja Matic [£21m], David Luiz [£21m], Lazar Markovic [£20m]

  • 5/10 Porto - €382m [£328m]

    Main departures: Eliaquim Mangala [£42m], Hulk [£39m], James Rodriguez [£38.5m], Radamel Falcao [£35m], Jackson Martinez [£25m], Danilo [£23m], Joao Moutinho [£21.5m]

  • 6/10 Atletico Madrid - €377m [£323m]

    Main departures: Radamel Falcao [£52m], Sergio Aguero [£38m], Diego Costa [£32m], Arda Turan [£26m]

  • 7/10 Tottenham - €369m [£317m

    Main departures: Gareth Bale [£86m], Luka Modric [£33m]

  • 8/10 Roma - €367m [£315m]

    Main departures: Erik Lamela [£25.7m], Miralem Pjanic [£25.4m], Mehdi Benatia [£20m]

  • 9/10 Real Madrid - €361m [£310m]

    Main departures: Angel Di Maria [£59.7m], Mesut Özil [£42.5m], Gonzalo Higuain [£34.5m], Jese [£21.2m]

  • 10/10 Chelsea - €358m [£307m]

    Main departures: David Luiz [£40m], Juan Mata [£37.1m] Romelu Lukaku [£28m], Ramires [£25m], Andre Schurrle [£22m]

Liverpool have been named Europe’s biggest selling club after receiving more money through transfer fees than any other club over the past six years, a study has discovered.

The Reds are not only the biggest sellers in the Premier League but across the entire continent, with the sales of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling helping to take their transfer income to an incredible €442m [£379m], €10m more than any other club.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea also feature in the top 10, although they get nowhere near Liverpool’s sum with Spurs €73m behind the Anfield club and Chelsea a further €11m behind. The study, carried out by leading Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, analysed player transfer in this decade and published their findings to reveal Europe’s biggest selling club.

The figures do not take into account player signings though, with Liverpool spending a lot of their income on new arrivals.

The news may not be too welcome for fans though given Liverpool have just one League Cup to show for letting their biggest names leave the club, while Jürgen Klopp took them to the finals of last season’s League Cup and Europa League only to suffer defeat against Manchester City and Sevilla respectively.

Liverpool’s income is mainly generated by the £75m sale of Suarez to Barcelona, while both Sterling {£49m] and Fernando Torres [£50m] left the club in deals to join Premier League rivals in City and Chelsea – Sterling sealing his move to the Etihad last summer while Torres departed for Stamford Bridge in January 2011.

Sterling left Liverpool for £49m last summer (Getty)

Manchester United [€182m] and Arsenal [€187m] don't fare too badly, as they rank 29th and 28th respectively, although the Gunners have worked to buck the trend of being a selling club in recent years now they have paid off the bill from building the Emirates Stadium.

