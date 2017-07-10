Swansea do not want to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson, and would need to be blown away by a £50m offer to consider letting the Iceland international leave.

Everton and Leicester City are both keen on signing the playmaker and set-piece specialist, with the Welsh club more concerned by the Toffees' interest than Leicester, even though it is the Foxes who have lodged a club-record £40m bid.

Sigurdsson took the Swans by surprise when he came out and publicly said it was "down to the club if they want to sell [him]" at the end of the season.

But it was those declarations that have helped the club cement their stance, setting his asking price at a level they think not even the free-spending Merseysiders will reach. And while it is Leicester who have most strongly pushed for his signature thus far, the feeling in south Wales is that Everton's ambitious project is far more likely to seduce Sigurdsson than a move to the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham, who bought Sigurdsson and then sold him back to Swansea, are not understood to have any serious interest in buying the 27-year-old for a second time.

Swansea have recruited well so far this summer, signing highly-rated Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham on loan as well as Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa as part of their new setup driven by data analyst Daniel Altman.

Club-record signing Borja Bastón, however, is heading back to La Liga after a disappointing campaign in the Premier League and will sign on loan for Malaga.