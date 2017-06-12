Everton are hopeful on signing Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen to kick off a huge summer of remodelling for Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees believe they could finally win the rollercoaster ride for Sandro, having first thought they were in the box seat to sign him last month before Atletico Madrid entered the race.

La Masia graduate Sandro then appeared destined to sign for Atleti, only for Fifa's transfer ban to then throw a spanner in the works. The Madrid club were still keen to complete the deal but, with a renewed confidence that Diego Costa could return to the Spanish capital, have since cooled their interest.

And Everton have taken advantage, inviting the Malaga forward to fly to England and complete a bargain £5.1m move this week.

A deal for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen is a little further away but the Merseyside club have received promising noises that the Dutch giants will sell the 24-year-old playmaker.

Klaassen will cost north of £25m, making him one of Everton's biggest ever purchases, but in a summer where the club are expected to sell both Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, the Dutch midfielder could become a key cog in Koeman's team moving forwards.

Everton retain an interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and centre-back Michael Keane, though they may face competition from cross-town rivals Liverpool for the Burnley and England defender.