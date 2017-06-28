The twisting, turning and altogether drawn-out deal for Sandro Ramirez to move to Everton is still expected to go ahead despite radio reports on Tuesday night that Real Madrid had agreed a deal with the Spanish Under-21 international.

Steve Walsh, Everton's transfer supremo, has been a long-term admirer of Sandro and moved quickly to secure his signature after the season's end.

With a release clause of just €6m (£5.1m) it was felt that the 14-goal striker, still just 21, represented a bargain and outline personal terms were agreed six weeks ago, as first reported by The Independent.

However, Atletico Madrid came away from an appeal hearing over their transfer ban convinced that they would be able to sign players this summer and quickly made the Malaga forward a target. A switch to the Spanish capital and Champions League football suddenly became the player's priority, only for Atleti to end up with huevo on their face as the ban was upheld - throwing their summer into chaos.

For Everton it was good news, and a renewed confidence that they would get their man. Schooled in the ways of Barcelona and La Masia, the feeling is that Sandro possesses great upside and, in a market where €6m gets you very little, a number nine at that price who could replace Romelu Lukaku (or at least compete with Lukaku's replacement for a starting spot) would represent a bargain.

Then, on Tuesday night, Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported that Sandro had agreed a deal with Real Madrid. It was a stunning revelation that suggested Alvaro Morata's move to Manchester United is close to completion, but no sooner had the report gone out on air than Madrid president Florentino Perez was on a rival radio station denying all knowledge of the agreement.

The Independent understands that while the European champions have made contact, personal terms were not discussed with Sandro's agent and the likelihood remains that the player will head for England after his involvement in the European Under-21s in Poland.

Everton, for their part, remain confident that they will get their man. Eventually. Finally.