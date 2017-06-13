Everton closing in on Jordan Pickford after agreeing £30m fee with Sunderland

Everton are closing in on the £30million signing of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

The club are increasingly confident of pulling off the deal after agreeing what will be a club record fee with the Black Cats with the player set to complete a medical when he returns from international duty with England's Under-21s at the end of the month.

Despite relegation to the Championship 23-year-old Pickford impressed between the sticks at the Stadium of Light and now gets the chance to continue his career in the top flight with the Toffees.

The move is the first of what manager Ronald Koeman hopes will be many with the Dutchman planning an extensive overhaul of his squad as he looks to assemble a group capable of challenging for a place in the Champions League next season.

The club are confident of finally securing a deal for Malaga forward Sandro with the Spaniard flying in for a medical this week ahead of an expected £5.1m deal.

A move for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen is a little further away but the Merseyside club have received promising noises that the Dutch giants will sell the 24-year-old playmaker.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Klaassen will cost north of £25m, making him one of Everton's biggest ever purchases, but in a summer where the club are expected to sell both Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, the Dutch midfielder could become a key cog in Koeman's team moving forwards.

Everton also retain an interest in Burnley centre-back Michael Keane, though they may face competition from cross-town rivals Liverpool for the England defender.