Barcelona to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton in €12m deal

Barcelona have decided to re-sign Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, who will return to his boyhood club on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old Spain international moved to Everton from Barcelona in 2015 in a £4.2m deal which included a €12m (£10.6m) buy-back clause.

Barcelona have now exercised that clause, which was due to expire after 30 June.

“Barcelona have exercised their right to re-sign the player Gerard Deulofeu,” a statement on the Catalan club's website said on Friday.

“In the coming days, the necessary conditions to complete the deal will be finalised with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu's contract with Barcelona is until 2019.”

