Football Manager 2017 signings you need to make before the January update

The January transfer window may have closed, but the biggest deadline of all is approaching. With the Football Manager 2017 January update, users will no longer be able to snap up the bargain buys that have emerged over the course of the season so far.

But fear not. With the update not due to be made available for another few weeks, there’s still time to strengthen your squad with smart buys or nab players before they disappear on an arranged transfer.

That means there’s plenty of big names to land who made the headlines in the January transfer window, with the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Jose Fonte on the move.

But what about the lesser known names, or those you can sign for next-to-nothing?

Here’s a handy guide to the players that you should sign before the Football Manager 2017 January update.

Kylian Mbappe

Monaco’s 18-year-old forward is a must buy for any team. With the Frenchman impressing this season at the Stade Louis II, his price tag is sure to rocket when Football Manager’s update is launched. Mbappe has scored three times and registered six assists in his 15 games this season. His current value stands at an affordable £1.2m, though it may cost a fair amount more to recruit the right winger – but it will be worth it and cheaper to do it now.

Moussa Dembele

The Celtic forward has scored 23 times this season for Brendan Rodgers’ side. At just 20-years-old Dembele has certainly got a bright future ahead of him and it’s reflected on Football Manager. His current value is £5m but that figure is sure to increase when the update takes place. Though, he’s only just signed for the Scottish side in the summer, if you make him your top target it’s very possible to entice him to join a Premier League team. One way or another you’ll want to sign him up before the update or your be paying close to the £40m price tag Rodgers slapped on him this January transfer window to keep him out of Chelsea’s clutches.

Dmitri Payet

Once the update is enforced you won’t be able to sign Payet. He practically closed the door on recruiting his services when he forced his long-winded move from West Ham to Marseille in the January transfer window. The Frenchman who showed his class in last season’s Premier League and in the Euros is well worthy of his £24.5m price tag even at the ripe old age of 29, but also displayed the darker side of his character in forcing a West Ham exit. He’s one of the most versatile players on the game who can operate from any of the three attacking midfielder positions. It may cost you an arm and a leg but if you want to buy him in the first transfer window, do it now otherwise risk having him ineligible for already playing for two other clubs this season.

Alexander Isak

If you’re looking for a bit more youthfulness and need someone to stick the ball in the back of the net, look no further than Alexander Isak. The 17-year-old sensation completed his £8.6m move from AIK to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window after becoming Sweden’s youngest ever scorer. Isak, labelled the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, can be purchased for a mere £900k but you have to add the Swedish league if you want to get him.

Dortmund won the race to sign up Isak, dubbed 'the next Zlatan' (Getty)



Santiago Bueno

Bueno, who has just signed for Barcelona from Penarol, is a 17-year-old defender who again is an absolute steal. £90k is enough to secure this promising centre back, who starts off with four star potential for most Premier League sides but drastically improves through the years. You’ll need to add the Uruguayan league to the database to sign this youngster, though.

Memphis Depay

If you’re struggling in the financial department, Memphis Depay is available for loan. You’ll be forking out £240k a month and be paying 20% (£24,000 p/w) of his wages to get him to sign on the dotted line but you’ll get your monies worth. It’s only for a limited amount of time so get going and sign him up before the update makes him a Lyon player after his transfer from Manchester United last month.

Depay left Manchester United to join Lyon last month (Getty)



Ludwig Augustinsson

Touted as the next Gareth Bale the Swedish left-back is a worthy investment. The 22-year-old currently plays for FC Kobenhaven but a €4m deal is in place for him to join German outfit Werder Bremen in the summer. Augustinsson would be a valuable addition to any Premier League squad and has the potential to go all the way to the top. His starting value is £2.2m and it only requires double that price to prize him away.

Niklas Sule

The 20-year-old German centre back is hot property and you may have to fight off your fair share of competition. But Hoffenheim’s young star develops into one of the best defensive centre backs on the game and valued at just £9.75m he’s one to sign up early before his price tag assuredly rises. He could cost anything upwards of £20m but he guarantees clean sheets and to recoup your investment if you choose to sell. Like all German talent, Sule has followed suit and agreed to sign for German giants Bayern Munich in the summer, which is going to make it very difficult and costly to lure him away come the update.