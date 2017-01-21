Gerard Pique has talked up a Barcelona move for Philippe Coutinho, saying they would "welcome him with open arms."

Pique's comments, which came in response to a question about the Liverpool playmaker during a Facebook Live video on Friday, will only draw more attention to the Nou Camp club's charm offensive.

Only last week, former Barca star Rivaldo spoke at a Nou Camp event about how he'd like to see Coutinho donning the Azulgrana stripes.

Former club captain Xavi has also spoken in recent months about how the Brazil midfielder would be a good fit in Catalunya.

And now Pique, a current Barcelona player, added his thoughts when asked about bringing in someone like Coutinho.

"This is a job for Robert Fernandez, the technical secretary, but obviously we would welcome all great players with open arms if they come.

"As far as the needs of the team go, other people take care of that."

Barcelona are no stranger to public pursuits of players, with their subtle-as-a-chainsaw chasing of Cesc Fabregas riling many at Arsenal in 2010/11.