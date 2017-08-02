Arsenal and Tottenham target Jadon Sancho withdraws from Manchester City training in bid to force move

Jadon Sancho has stopped training at Manchester City as he attempts to force a move away from the club.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has not attended training at the City Football Academy since last week and has returned to London with no intention of going back.

Sancho has one year left on his scholarship deal but has asked to leave City because he does not see a future for himself there. He is now just waiting to be released so that he can sign for another club.

Tottenham and Arsenal are the favourites to sign Sancho, and Spurs have already made the first move.

Last month they asked City if Sancho could be included in the deal that took Kyle Walker to the Etihad Stadium, but the Manchester club turned down their request.

If Sancho were to sign with Arsenal or Spurs, City would be due a compensation fee close to £4m.

City rate Sancho very highly and have offered him a three-year professional deal worth £30,000 per week to keep him at the club. But Sancho has rejected it, believing that his path to the first team is blocked and that he would be likelier to play senior football elsewhere.

Arsenal summer transfer targets







6 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets









1/6 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/6 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

3/6 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

4/6 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

5/6 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

6/6 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

City are still hopeful that they can agree a new deal with Sancho, and believe that they can in fact provide a pathway to the first team for him.

Sancho was initially pencilled in to be part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the summer tour to the United States but was dropped from the squad because of the contract stand-off.

The youngster is now waiting for the club to release him.