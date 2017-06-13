Colombia’s national team coach has told James Rodriguez that he is not playing enough football and that he should consider leaving Real Madrid.
James moved from AS Monaco to Real Madrid for a transfer fee of €80 million in 2014, but has struggled to establish himself as a first-team option at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The 25-year-old started just 13 matches in La Liga last season, rarely completing ninety minutes of football.
James is now expected to leave the club this summer with Chelsea at the front of the queue for his signature, and his national team coach Jose Pekerman has told his star player that he needs to be playing more football.
“It is incredible that a player of that level cannot play more often,” Pekerman said ahead of Colombia’s friendly against Cameroon in Madrid.
“His performances and the amount he plays is important. I have no doubts that the situation will improve one way or another.”
Pekerman added that he is aware James is actively trying to resolve the situation.
“For the sake of the Colombian national team it is always good for James to have continuity,” he said.
“He is committed and fully integrated and his attitude is important because we ask for 100 per cent.
“I do not want to take the responsibility of telling him what to do, but he knows what is required to resolve his situation.”
