The top 10 most expensive January transfers in Premier League history

The transfer window is set to re-open next month and with teams desperate to boost their ranks, finding a cheap gem isn’t so easy. As history shows, a lot of money has been exchanged at this stage of season. With that in mind, we take a look at the most expensive January transfers in Premier League history:

10. Nemanja Matic - Benfica to Chelsea (£21m)

The midfield enforcer returned to Chelsea in 2014 and hasn’t looked back since. Originally signed in 2009 from second-tier Slovakian side Kosice, Matic failed to break into the Chelsea setup and was sold to Benfica just two years later. After a successful two-year stint with the Portuguese outfit, Chelsea shelled out £21m to regain his services, which in the current climate is somewhat of a bargain considering what he offers the Blues’ team.

9. David Luiz – Benfica to Chelsea (£21.5m)

Chelsea first signed loose cannon David Luiz on deadline day in 2011 from Benfica. He received widespread criticism for his defensive capabilities upon joining the Blues, but at times it could not be denied that he was a joy to watch with his unique free-kick technique. PSG signed him from Chelsea for big money in 2014, but he made his way back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

David Luiz signed for Chelsea under Carlos Ancelotti for £21,5m

8. Luis Suarez – Ajax to Liverpool (£22.5m)

Possibly one of the best transfers in Premier League history, let alone January, was when Liverpool brought Luis Suarez to Anfield. Despite off-field antics and suspensions, the Uruguayan’s performances were consistently very good, and he played a vital role in the Liverpool side that should have lifted the Premier League title in 2014. Even though he features in the top ten most expensive transfers, this transfer was a steal.

7. Darren Bent - Sunderland to Aston Villa (reported £24m)

Aston Villa forked out a club-record fee for the English striker in 2011 and in the first instances it paid dividends, as he netted nine times in the second half of the season. In a deal worth an initial £18m, potentially rising to £24m, Bent failed to continue that form in the following campaign and was loaned out to Fulham in August 2013.

6. Juan Cuadrado – Fiorentina to Chelsea (£26m)

The Colombian made a respectable start to life at Chelsea after arriving from Udinese in 2015. But despite his label as one of the brightest talents around, Cuadrado failed to live up to expectations in west London and was duly loaned out to Juventus, which is where he will remain until 2019.

Juan Cuadrado lifts the Premier League trophy in May 2015 (Getty Images)



5. Wilfried Bony - Swansea to Manchester City (£27.5m)

After a successful spell at Swansea, Manchester City drafted in the Ivorian striker to play second fiddle to Sergio Aguero. He netted twice in his first season at City, although most of his game time was from the bench. Bony only managed to net four Premier League goals the following term which led to him being sold to Stoke City.

4. Edin Dzeko – Wolfsburg to Manchester City (£31.5m)

After establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Germany whilst also playing a pivotal role as Wolfsburg lifted the Bundesliga trophy, Roberto Mancini paid big money to bring the Bosnian to the Etihad. Dzeko helped City win the Premier League on two occasions, as well as scoring the equalising goal against QPR in the dramatic last minute triumph that sealed the title for the club.

Edin Dzeko has since joined Roma (GETTY IMAGES)



3. Andy Carroll – Newcastle to Liverpool (£35m)

This deal followed Fernando Torres's move to Chelsea. Seen somewhat as a bit of a reckless decision, the Reds massively overspent on the Geordie frontman. Although he enjoyed a purple patch at Newcastle, he failed to bring a consistency of goal-scoring to the Merseyside.

2. Juan Mata – Chelsea to Manchester United (£38m)

The Spaniard fell out of favour with current boss Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and was subsequently sold to Manchester United in January 2014. It took Mata a while to fit in to the mould at United but he now seems to be a key part of Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford.

Mata has established himself as firm fan favourite at Old Trafford (Getty)



1. Fernando Torres – Liverpool to Chelsea (£50m)

Torres was one of the best strikers around when he was sporting the No 9 shirt for Liverpool, and that’s why Chelsea made him their record signing. In hindsight, the Blues paid too much for the dynamic forward but he wasn’t as much of a waste as money as perhaps thought. Important goals such as the one at the Nou Camp helped cover a significant chunk of his initial transfer fee and helped bring Champions League glory to the Bridge.

