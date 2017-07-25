Javier Hernandez is looking forward to his return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in what will be his first competitive appearance in a West Ham United shirt.

‘Chicharito’ completed his £16m Premier League comeback from Bayer Leverkusen on Monday evening to become the Hammers’ highest-paid player ever on £140,000-a-week.

Hernandez enjoyed four years at United where he gained a reputation for being one of the deadliest finishers in the Premier League, scoring 59 goals in 157 games, before being loaned to Real Madrid and eventually sold to Leverkusen.

Jose Mourinho previously stated that he would not have sold Hernandez had he been in charge of the Old Trafford club then and the Mexican is exciting to show United what they are missing out on come the first weekend of the season.

When asked how excited he was to be playing his old club first, Hernandez told West Ham's official website: “I think a little bit more than my team-mates probably.

“Of course to be back to Old Trafford and to start this adventure this season with my new team, it's going to be a very important [match].

“And I'm going to be very happy to be there.”

Hernandez is the fourth of a series of impressive signings with bags of Premier League experience to arrive at the London Stadium this season, after Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart and Marko Arnautovic all joined.