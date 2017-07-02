West Bromwich Albion have signed Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, in a deal believed to worth approximately £12m.

The Baggies have long been liked with the 27-year-old England international and chose a novel way to announce his arrival.

Responding to a tweet from a fan asking if they had signed anyone yet, Albion replied with a four-second clip of Rodriguez saying "yes we have".

Saints say they have received an undisclosed fee for Rodriguez who made 126 appearances for them after joining from Burnley in 2012.

His time on the south coast was interrupted heavily by a serious knee injury which ruled him out for 11 months - a time which included the 2014 World Cup.

Rodriguez had made his England debut in a friendly against Chile in November 2013 and was in contention for a place in Roy Hodgson's squad for the tournament until the injury.