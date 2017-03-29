  1. Sport
Jermain Defoe can leave Sunderland on a free transfer if they are relegated - but where might he go?

The veteran striker is determined to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England team and may decide to leave Sunderland on a free transfer if they are relegated this summer

Where might Defoe head next?

  • 1/7 Where might Defoe go next?

    It has been revealed that England striker Jermain Defoe can leave Sunderland on a free transfer if the club are relegated this season. But where might he go?

  • 2/7 Crystal Palace

    Palace have struggled going forward this season, with Jason Puncheon their top scorer with 8 goals. Defoe could form a little and large partnership with Christian Benteke and previously worked with Sam Allardyce at Sunderland.

  • 3/7 West Ham

    Defoe left West Ham on incredibly bad terms in 2004, but time heals all wounds and it is unlikely too many fans would be unhappy to see the return of the striker.

  • 4/7 Bournemouth

    The striker spent a hugely successful loan spell at Bournemouth in the 2000/01 season, scoring 18 goals in 29 games in the old Division Two. Eddie Howe is a fan and has singled Defoe out for praise on numerous occasions.

  • 5/7 Stoke City

    Only one team outside the bottom three has scored less goals than Stoke this season. The club aren't averse to a bargain and are unlikely to be fighting a relegation battle this time next season; something that may appeal to Defoe after three seasons at Sunderland.

  • 6/7 Brighton

    Brighton are on course for promotion to the Premier League and will be desperate for top-flight experience. But would Defoe want to move to a team that is going to be forced to play exceptionally defensive football?

  • 7/7 Tottenham Hotspur

    A third spell at Spurs would no doubt please Daniel Levy, if not Mauricio Pochettino. Vincent Janssen is likely to leave this summer though, which would leave Tottenham with just one recognised striker on their books. Stranger things have happened.

England striker Jermain Defoe will be able to leave Sunderland on a free transfer if the club are relegated from the Premier League, reports suggest.

Sunderland have endured another difficult Premier League campaign and are currently rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

But Defoe – who joined the club three years ago from MLS side Toronto FC – has been in outstanding form, hitting 14 goals in just 28 Premier League appearances. No player in the top five divisions across England, France, Germany, Italy or Spain has had a hand in a higher share of their team’s goals this season.

Jermain Defoe's career in numbers

So good has his recent form been that Gareth Southgate handed Defoe his first international cap in over three years in the World Cup qualification match against Lithuania. It took Defoe just 20 minutes to open the scoring, in a game England won 2-0.

However it has now emerged that Sunderland risk losing their most influential player for free this summer if they are unsuccessful in their battle against the drop.

defoe-sunderland.jpg

The Daily Mail report that there is a clause in the 34-year-old’s contract stipulating he can move away from the club on a free transfer should they finish in the bottom three.

Should Sunderland be relegated Defoe will likely think it necessary to leave the club and sign for a top-flight team. After England’s match against Lithuania, he said he had been encouraged by comments made by Southgate about his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup.

jermain-defoe-celebration.jpg

Defoe is determined to keep his spot in the England team (Getty)

Defoe will surely not want to jeopardise that chance by playing his club football in the Championship next season.

But which clubs will be leading the race to sign the veteran striker?

We profile the teams most likely to sign Defoe this summer.

