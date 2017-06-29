Jermain Defoe 'looking forward to the challenge' after signing three-year deal with Bournemouth

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Jermain Defoe from Sunderland.

The 35-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to return to the club where he spent a season on loan 16 years ago setting a record for scoring in 10 consecutive games.

He returns following relegation with the Black Cats and the England man can't wait to get started.

“It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to this challenge,” he told the club's official website. “When the opportunity came about to return to Bournemouth I just knew it was the right one.

“It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. It’s a great place to be. The Bournemouth fans know that every time I pull the shirt on I will give 100 per cent, and the one thing I can guarantee is goals.”

Manager Eddie Howe added: “This a huge moment for the football club and another step in the right direction. We want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise and we believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal scorer.

“We have known him for a long time, since working with him as a young pro and playing with him. I have followed his career and am delighted to say he is going to be playing for AFC Bournemouth again.”