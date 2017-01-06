John Obi Mikel has confirmed that he has become the latest Premier League player to leave for the Chinese Super League, ending a ten-year spell at Chelsea.

The midfielder has wrote a farewell letter to supporters of the west London club having agreed to join Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel was pictured holding the club’s shirt and shaking hands with a Tianjin official in images on social media.

In his goodbye to supporters, Mikel wrote: “To play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family, to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour.

“Every achievement I have been part of in my time at Chelsea holds a special memory: my first goal, against Macclesfield in 2007 (even though there were only five more after that!).

“To everyone at Chelsea - goodbye, and thank you,” he added. “You will always be part of who I am, and I wish you the best of luck.

A letter to my Chelsea family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) January 6, 2017

“I could not be happier to be saying goodbye with the club back where it belongs - top of the league.”

It is understood that Mikel passed a medical with the Chinese Super League club on Thursday and has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth £140,000-a-week.

The Nigeria international becomes the second Chelsea player to move to the Far East this month, following Oscar’s £52m move to Shanghai SIPG.

Mikel has opted for the burgeoning world of Chinese football despite holding talks with Valencia earlier this week.

Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille and Serie A’s Milan were also interested in Mikel, who has not made a single appearance for Conte’s Chelsea this season.