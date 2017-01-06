  1. Sport
Chelsea transfer news: John Obi Mikel confirms move to Chinese Super League in emotional farewell letter

The Nigieria international has not made a single appearance for Antonio Conte's side this season

John Obi Mikel was pictured shaking hands with Tianjin official on social media Getty

John Obi Mikel has confirmed that he has become the latest Premier League player to leave for the Chinese Super League, ending a ten-year spell at Chelsea.

The midfielder has wrote a farewell letter to supporters of the west London club having agreed to join Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel was pictured holding the club’s shirt and shaking hands with a Tianjin official in images on social media.

In his goodbye to supporters, Mikel wrote: “To play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family, to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour.

“Every achievement I have been part of in my time at Chelsea holds a special memory: my first goal, against Macclesfield in 2007 (even though there were only five more after that!).

“To everyone at Chelsea - goodbye, and thank you,” he added. “You will always be part of who I am, and I wish you the best of luck.

“I could not be happier to be saying goodbye with the club back where it belongs - top of the league.”

It is understood that Mikel passed a medical with the Chinese Super League club on Thursday and has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth £140,000-a-week.

The Nigeria international becomes the second Chelsea player to move to the Far East this month, following Oscar’s £52m move to Shanghai SIPG.

Mikel has opted for the burgeoning world of Chinese football despite holding talks with Valencia earlier this week.

Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille and Serie A’s Milan were also interested in Mikel, who has not made a single appearance for Conte’s Chelsea this season.

