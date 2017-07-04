An Aston Villa fan has been left to rue John Terry move to the Championship club from Chelsea after his claim the move would “never happen” finally prevailed on Monday.

Guy Higgins admitted he didn’t think the Villans would sign the former England captain “in a million years” and was so certain he made an audacious claim should the transfer ever happen.

He claimed that if the 36-year-old joined Villa he would get the words “John Terry Captain Leader Villan” tattooed on his derrière.

It's a tad tender but it's done....if we get linked with messi I'm just keeping quiet in future #AVFC pic.twitter.com/7pQBJMyGvy — VILLAN (@MrMrbear9) July 3, 2017

On June 12th, when the rumours of Terry joining Steve Bruce’s side first surfaced, Higgins tweeted: “If JT signs for Villa I’ll get his name tattooed on my arse #neverhappenin”.

However, on Monday he confirmed with a picture on his Twitter feed that upon announcement of Terry joining Villa, he followed through with his claim and got the tattoo.

“I really, really didn't think he'd sign in a million years,” Higgins told the Birmingham Mail.

“I thought nothing of it when I made the comment.

“Loads of villa fans saved it and brought it back up as the JT story gathered pace.

“I'll certainly never make any promises like that again, I can assure you of that!”

The defender ended a 22-year association with the Blues on Friday, making him a free agent on Saturday.