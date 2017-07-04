Aston Villa new boy John Terry has set his sights on returning to Chelsea one day as manager and says former teammate Frank Lampard could join him.

The 36-year-old chose to join Villa in the Championship having ruled out a Premier League move following 22 years at Stamford Bridge, admitting playing against the Blues "just doesn't sit right" with him.

Speaking about managing his former club Terry said: "That's a goal. Me and Lamps (Frank Lampard) have had those conversations. Do you dream too big? I don't think you can ever dream too big.

"I've always wanted to be the very best and if that's in management, then Chelsea's the one. That would be incredible but I realise as well you can't go in somewhere like Chelsea as your first job."

Terry, who made over 700 appearances and won 15 major honours with the Blues, signed a one-year deal with Villa on Monday after snubbing more lucrative offers to remain in the top flight.

Swansea and West Brom were keen to keep him in the uppermost division but the ex-England captain, whose capture was announced in a faux WhatsApp conversation by Villa, revealed he was uneasy about representing one of Chelsea's Premier League rivals so soon after bidding farewell.

"Playing against Chelsea just doesn't sit right with me, to be honest," he said. "Whether that's different in a year's time, I don't know. The raw emotion of leaving the club after so long there...(playing against them) just didn't sit right with me.

John Terry's greatest moments







9 show all John Terry's greatest moments















1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004 Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season Getty

2/9 Named best defender in Champions League Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05 Getty

3/9 Wins first Premier League title Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005 Getty

4/9 Wins back-to-back titles Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them Getty

5/9 Named England captain in 2006 Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006 Getty

6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010 Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010 Getty

7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012 Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension Getty

8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015 Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley Getty

9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year Getty

"I had a lot of big financial offers to play in the Premier League and still play at the top, but once I took that decision out of it - that I wasn't playing in the Premier League - this was an easy one for me.