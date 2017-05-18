Paul Clement has confirmed he will talk to John Terry about the possibility of joining him at Swansea this summer.

Chelsea club captain Terry will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season after a glittering career at Stamford Bridge and is yet to confirm what his next step will be.

Earlier this week the 36-year-old refused to rule out the possibility of retiring from the game and Clement, while admitting he does not know what Terry will do, confirmed he does plan to talk to him.

"I am not sure," he said when asked if a move to the Liberty Stadium could be on the cards. "We will have a conversation. I have known him a long time. But I do not know what his thinking is, whether he will carry on? There is talk it could be his last game or he could go on, whether here in the Premier League or abroad."

Swansea saved themselves from relegation at the weekend when their win at Sunderland on Saturday was followed by Hull's defeat at Crystal Palace 24 hours later.

John Terry's greatest moments







9 show all John Terry's greatest moments















1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004 Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season Getty

2/9 Named best defender in Champions League Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05 Getty

3/9 Wins first Premier League title Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005 Getty

4/9 Wins back-to-back titles Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them Getty

5/9 Named England captain in 2006 Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006 Getty

6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010 Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010 Getty

7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012 Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension Getty

8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015 Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley Getty

9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year Getty

With the pressure now off Clement says the mood in the camp is good.

“The atmosphere has been really good this week, particularly since that result came in on Sunday and we’ve had a couple of days to enjoy but you have to move on quickly," he added.

“We have a game to prepare for and once that is done it is about getting some rest and recovery, of course, but planning and preparing for another season in the Premier League.”