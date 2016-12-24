Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window from Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga club has announced.

The 23-year-old winger, who was also linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Draxler’s transfer fee is thought to be in the region of €35 million (£29.8m), though both clubs have chosen not to disclose the financial specifics of the deal.

Olaf Rebbe, Wolfsburg’s sporting director, told the club's official website: “We've had some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management over the past few days and we're confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties.”

Valerien Ismael, the Lower Saxony club’s manager, said: “Of course I’m sad to see Julian go, because he’s an outstanding footballer.

“He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Gladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him. I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge.”

Draxler has agitated for a move away from Wolfsburg since the end of the European Championships, having spoken publicly about his desire to leave on several occasions.

Earlier this week, the Germany international admitted to having held talks “with a couple of clubs”, as speculation linking him to north London and Merseyside intensified.

However, Draxler will instead join Paris Saint-Germain, who can already boast a wealth of attacking talent.

Draxler will compete for a place in Unai Emery’s starting line-up with the likes of Angel di Maria, Jese, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa.