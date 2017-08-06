Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says he would love former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe to join him at the Etihad Stadium.

Teenager Mbappe was a revelation for Monaco last season in their title-winning Ligue 1 campaign and during their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

He has attracted interest from a host of major clubs across Europe, with City among those reportedly admiring the 18-year-old striker.

Silva swapped Monaco for City over the summer and the Portuguese will leave it up to his new employers to decide if they want to reunite him with France international Mbappe.

"I haven't spoken to Mbappe - but he is a great player as well," Silva said, according to ESPN.

"I would love to have him here, and you never know, but that is for City to decide."

Speaking after Manchester City won 3-0 against West Ham in Reykjavik on Friday, Silva said of Mbappe: "He can be a superstar - in fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







12 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?





















1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

"He is a great player to play with because he is so intelligent with his movement. He can be one of the best in the world very soon."