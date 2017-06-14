After a sparkling campaign playing up front for Ligue 1 champions Monaco, French teenager Kylian Mbappe has become the hottest prospect in world football.
The 18-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco won the league and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the youngster also establishing himself in France’s international team.
Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t taken long for Europe’s top clubs to come sniffing and Mbappe seemingly has his pick of the bunch should Monaco decide to cash in on the prodigious young talent.
At the end of the season, the player’s uncle, Pierre, named six possible destinations should he decide to leave the Stade Louis II.
And since then, two further clubs have registered their interest in the player.
Here, we identify the clubs that are leading the race for the youngster’s signature.
