1/10 Which clubs are in the race for Kylian Mbappé? Here, we identify the clubs that are leading the race for the youngster’s signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Real Madrid Real Madrid are thought to be leading the race for Mbappé’s signature, with the teenager confirming their interest immediately after France’s 3-2 friendly win over England. “Real Madrid?” Mbappe said after the game in Paris, “They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.” The European champions certainly have the financial firepower to sign the player, although with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Isco and Marco Asensio currently in their squad, it’s hard to see where they will fit him in. Chances of signing: 8/10 Getty Images

3/10 Barcelona Barcelona were known to have expressed an interest in the player last season, with Pierre Mbappé acknowledging that Barcelona were a “possible destination” for the player. However, it now appears the Spanish giants have cooled their interest. Last month, Spanish news outlet Don Balon reported that club had held initial transfer talks with the teenager but were put off when Monaco demanded in excess of £100m. 5/10 Getty Images

4/10 Juventus The Italian champions are not averse to splashing the cash – having spent €90 million on Gonzalo Higuaín last summer – with club sources telling the Italian paper that Mbappe’s asking price is “exorbitant, but not impossible to pay.” However it is thought that the Italian club are prioritising other signings – including Mbappe’s Monaco teammate Thomas Lemar. 6/10 Getty Images

5/10 Arsenal Eyebrows were raised when it was first reported in the French media that Arsenal had made an expletory £100m offer for the teenager, with the bid comprising of a series of instalments. Arsenal’s ambition should be lauded, and Arsene Wenger has an excellent track record of developing young French players. But the club lack the financial firepower to truly compete. And then there’s the lack of Champions League football. Mbappe recently commented: “[The Champions League] is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win - the most important are the titles.” It could prove to be a deal breaker. 5/10 Getty Images

6/10 Liverpool Liverpool have been linked with the young French forward but will surely struggle to match the £100m offers currently being made by some of Europe’s most powerful clubs. And how would they accommodate him? Mbappé would improve any team, but Liverpool currently have no fewer than six first-team forwards in their squad. Not only can Liverpool not afford him, but they don’t have space for him, either. 2/10 Getty Images

7/10 Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is determined to back Pep Guardiola in the transfer market after an incredibly underwhelming 2017/18 campaign, and the club have already spent big on Bernardo Silva and Ederson, who have arrived for £43m and £35m respectively. Guardiola first expressed an interest in the player last summer and L’Equipe recently reported that he is “absolutely convinced” by the teenager’s qualities. Of all the English clubs interested in the player, City would appear his most likely destination. 6/10 Getty Images

8/10 Manchester United United have been urged to sign the striker by a number of personalities connected to the club, including former assistant manager Rene Meulensteen. “If they were to get him they’d have pace and goal-scoring opportunities,” he said after the England friendly. “He would shake up United’s front-line. He has unbelievable potential in my opinion.” But the Independent understands that the club are likely to focus on other targets instead. A deal for Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic is imminent while United are also in talks with Real Madrid for Álvaro Morata. 4/10 Getty Images

9/10 PSG PSG owner Nasser El-Khelaifi is determined to make a marquee signing this summer, especially after the Parisians crashed out of the Champions League in such humiliating fashion to Barcelona. L'Équipe have reported that PSG's new sporting director, Antero Henrique, has already made contact with Monaco. The benefits for PSG are obvious: not only do they bolster their frontline but they also directly weaken a rival. Mbappé was born in the Parisian suburb of Bondy and could be tempted into a return home. 7/10 AFP/Getty Images