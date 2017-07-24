Kylian Mbappe is a generational talent with an impossibly bright future - but should he go to Real Madrid now?

With Real Madrid having sold a series of players to raise an impressive amount of money, and strategic leaks about their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe increasing, it does feel like the 18-year-old Monaco star’s path to the Bernabeu is beginning to clear - but one thing about it all remains unclear. Would it actually be right for such a talent to go to such a club now?

Would that environment be the best thing for his future, at this stage of his development?

A still-maturing - if still-magnificent - teenager would be leaving the kind of circumstances at Monaco that seem almost perfect for his growth, given it’s regular football in a lower-pressure league but still offering experience of the Champions League, for one of the two most intense clubs in football history. There is nothing like the cauldrons of the Bernabeu or Camp Nou, and they can singe a few careers if you go there at the wrong time, as another former Monaco star in James Rodriguez arguably proves.

Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners







13 show all Real Madrid's route to Champions League winners























1/13 Real Madrid 2 Sporting Lisbon 1 – Group stage, 14/9/16 Getty Images

2/13 Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 27/9/16 AFP/Getty Images

3/13 Real Madrid 5 Legia Warsaw 1 – Group stage, 18/10/16 AFP/Getty Images

4/13 Legia Warsaw 3 Real Madrid 3 – Group stage, 2/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Sporting Lisbon 1 Real Madrid 2 – Group stage, 22/11/16 AFP/Getty Images

6/13 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 – Group stage, 7/12/16 Getty Images

7/13 Real Madrid 3 Napoli 1 – Round of 16 first leg, 15/2/17 AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3 – Round of 16 second leg, 7/3/17 AFP/Getty Images

9/13 Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2 – Quarter-final first leg, 12/4/17 Bongarts/Getty Images

10/13 Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 – Quarter-final second leg, 18/4/17 AFP/Getty Images

11/13 Real Madrid 3 Atletico Madrid 0 – Semi-final first leg, 2/5/17 Getty Images

12/13 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Madrid 1 – Semi-final second leg, 10/5/17 Getty Images

13/13 Juventus 1 Real Madrid 4 - Final, 3/6/17 Getty

There can be absolutely no doubt Mbappe is one of the surest of ‘sure things’ that Real Madrid are essentially investing in, banking on his impossibly bright future. Manchester United did similar with an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney in 2004 and there are so many similar cases, but the key difference is that Sir Alex Ferguson had planned to make the bullish young star the main focal point of his attack right away.

There has already been a lot of talk from Madrid about how Real plan to get Mbappe to get used to the idea of sharing pitch-time with the established trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, with their chemistry already having been affected by the explosive form of Isco. That is obviously natural and right given that the side have just achieved something historic in retaining the Champions League, but it only deepens the question over whether it is the right and natural move for an 18-year-old talent. Should he be checking himself in that way, even though Real would notionally take up to a higher level?

Shouldn’t he be someone just expressing himself now, just allowed to release that talent at this age without unnecessary extra pressures and restraints?

Mbappe , went from starlet to international starter in six incredible months (AFP/ Getty Images)

For their part, Real - and Zinedine Zidane, in what has been one of his best pieces of management - have become much better at general squad management, of keeping what is a big pool of players happy. Part of Ronaldo’s supreme form at the age of 32 has been down to the French coach’s ability to get him to see the value of resting more; of keeping himself fresher.

Monaco know they have the world's most valuable youngster on their hands (AFP/ Getty Images)

Real would of course be following the trend of their history, going right back to the star-filled medal-laden side of the 1950s, of looking to have a top player ready to come on. Mbappe is also planned to be Ronaldo’s eventual successor, to be the face of the side - and its potent force.

It’s just that will almost inevitably happen anyway, without the need for him to go there now. He can still be the main man as a mere teenager at another club now - or even keep reaching higher levels at Monaco. He has that potential, but it should be allowed to fully flourish.

Mbappe continues to train with Monaco ahead of the new Ligue 1 season (AFP)

That potential is precisely why Real are willing to absolutely demolish the world transfer record, in a move that would bring what has already been an eventful summer to a peak - but is it right to bring this exceptional talent to a peak?

He has barely even been a starting player for a year, and it feels like a little rushed. Real, however, have never really been a club willing to wait.