Monaco have insisted they have not agreed any deal to sell Kylian Mbappe amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Reports in Spain on Tuesday suggested the European champions had struck a deal to bring the 18-year-old Frenchman to the Bernabeu in what would be a world record transfer worth £161m.

But the Ligue 1 champions today insist that is not the case and they instead intend to offer the youngster a new contract.

"I assure you that there is no agreement with a club," club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said in a press conference. "We are discussing a (contract) extension with Kylian. I hope that we will get there."

Mbappe rose to prominence last season when he scored 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco won Ligue 1.

As well as Real a host of top sides have been linked with the teenage star and The Independent understands that while no official bid has been lodged there is a strong interest from Pep Guardiola to bring Mbappe to Manchester.

Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have already swapped the principality for the Etihad Stadium this summer in deals worth a combined £92million and there remains a chance, if only a small one, that Mbappe will join his former teammates in England.

Last week Monaco threatened to report "important" European clubs to FIFA for making contact with Mbappe without their consent.