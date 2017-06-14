Leicester City look set to seal the signing of Harry Maguire as they begin a new era under Craig Shakespeare.

The highly-rated central defender, 24, was always likely to leave Hull City after their relegation to the Championship, with a raft of top-flight clubs interested.

But Leicester moved first with a £17m bid, since accepted, and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

The Sheffield-born defender came through at hometown club Sheffield United, joining Hull on a £2.5m deal in the summer of 2014.

A former England Under-21 international, Maguire has been tipped for a senior call-up under new manager Gareth Southgate.