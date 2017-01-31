Leonardo Ulloa has tried to force a transfer deadline day move from Leicester by threatening to go on strike.

The Argentinian striker claims manager Claudio Ranieri has gone back on a promise to let him leave the Premier League champions if they received an offer of £4-5m for him.

Press Association reports that the Foxes have rejected a £7m bid from Sunderland and now the 30-year-old, out of favour this season, wants to force the issue.

Ulloa tweeted: "With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them..."

Ulloa is also reported to have been the subject of interest from Alaves and Galatasaray.

He added on Sky Sports News: "I can't understand the situation or why they don't let me continue playing my football somewhere else. If I stay at the club it's going to affect seriously my career and my future. The best thing for both parties is that they sell me to another club."

The deadline is at 11pm tonight.

Premier League leaders Chelsea could be active before the window closes having been linked with the Celtic pair of highly-rated forward Moussa Dembele and goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The Scottish champions, however, would reportedly want £40m for Dembele and have long said Gordon is not for sale.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic could be heading to Zenit St Petersburg on a free transfer after nine years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are being linked with a £30m-pluss move for Celtic's Moussa Dembele (Getty)



West Ham have had a busy window following the drawn-out departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille and capture of Robert Snodgrass from Hull, but their activity may not yet be over.

The Hammers have been linked with a move for £15m-rated Brentford striker Scott Hogan but reports have suggested Crystal Palace and West Brom are also interested.

Southampton could also be in pursuit of a striker with reports suggesting they are closing in on Napoli's Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old Italy international, who has struggled for opportunities this season, could cost Saints up to £17m. His move could pave the way for Jay Rodriguez to join West Brom.

One intriguing piece of business could see England winger Andros Townsend return to Newcastle just seven months after leaving Tyneside for Crystal Palace.

It is claimed the Magpies, who sold the 25-year-old for £13m following their relegation last summer, now want the player back to aid their promotion push.

There was some business done on Monday with Sunderland signing Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson and Costa Rica left-back Bryan Oviedo from Everton.

PA