Sevilla have agreed to sell midfielder Vicente Iborra to Leicester.

The La Liga club confirmed they have agreed a deal with the Foxes that will see the 29-year-old move to the King Power in a move believed to be worth in the region of £12million with the player set to double his wages.

Spaniard Iborra played against them in last season's Champions League and club recruitment chiefs believe the tall midfielder is perfectly built to succeed in the Premier League.

Iborra will join Harry Maguire who signed with the club last month in a £17million switch from Hull as Craig Shakespeare steps up his recruitment efforts.

Sunderland attempted to sign Iborra in January, after he spent much of the season being used in central midfield or as an auxiliary centre-forward.

Iborra's height and barrel-chested physique make him an ideal target for aerial attacks and set pieces.

West Ham United were also understood to be interested in the three-time Europa League winner.

While Iborra could arrive in England this week Riyad Mahrez is expected to leave the club.

The Algerian winger is attracting the strongest interest from Arsenal but, contrary to reports overseas, there is no agreement over a transfer for the 2015/16 Premier League winner.