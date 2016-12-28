Manchester United are no longer set to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the January transfer window despite being heavily linked with the player throughout much of December.

Manager Jose Mourinho had reportedly set his sights on the 22-year-old as he sought to reinforce his defensive options at Old Trafford.

However, new reports now suggest that the Manchester club have cut all ties with Benfica.

According to the BBC, the recent form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in central defence has persuaded Mourinho he does not need to add to his current list of defenders.

The Portuguese also has cover at centre-back in Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind.

This follows earlier reports from the Portuguese media that Lindelof is close to signing a new contract at Benfica, with a buy-out clause worth more than £50m.

It’s unclear whether such rumours were influential in driving United away from the transfer table.

Since Jones and Rojo were paired together for the first time in the side’s 3-1 win against Swansea on 6 November, United are unbeaten for 11 games - one short of equalling their best run since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Jones and Rojo have conceded just seven goals as a defensive partnership.

Lindelof’s transfer had looked all-but certain earlier in the month with reports suggesting the player was set to become United’s most expensive all-time defender, costing between £38m and £43m.

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria even fuelled speculation after publicly stating that he was not concerned by the prospect of losing the Sweden international.

“If it happens to a player we will be prepared and we will find solutions,” he said.

“There is always the prospect of someone leaving and it does not have implications on our work.

“It could be anyone. Many of them have a lot of quality and are attractive in the market, especially at their age.”